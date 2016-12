DALLAS, TX | On this week’s Wisconsin Football Roundtable, former Badgers Brooks Bollinger, Gabe Carimi and Matt Bernstein talk about the upcoming Cotton Bowl and how they felt after Wisconsin lost to Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. Bollinger has some interesting thoughts about certain players sitting out of their respective bowls as they prepare for the NFL. Click on the audio links below to hear my interviews with these three former Badger greats!

