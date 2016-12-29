Parker scores 31 as the Bucks rout the Pistons 119-94

It was one of those nights for Jabari Parker and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former No. 2 overall pick shot 72 percent from the field on his way to 31 points, as Milwaukee routed Detroit 119-94 on Wednesday night.

“His confidence is high,” coach Jason Kidd said of Parker, who has now scored at least 20 points in six of the Bucks’ last eight games. “He’s playing extremely well for us and we need him to play like he did tonight.”

It wasn’t just Parker’s scoring, though, he also dished out a season-high seven assists to go along with nine rebounds.

“Everybody is going to look at his points, but I thought his total game (was good),” Kidd said. “Being able to find guys, get guys open, and then on the defensive end, I thought he did a really good job.”

Milwaukee led by 15 entering the fourth quarter, and the Pistons never really threatened to make a game of it.

Guard Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and had eight assists, while center Greg Monroe scored 14 off the bench for the Bucks.

Milwaukee’s former first-round pick Tobias Harris led the way for the Pistons, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

The win got the Bucks back to .500 on the season at 15-15. They’ll continue their four-game road trip tomorrow night when they visit Minnesota.

