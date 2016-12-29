Badgers insist they’re highly motivated for Cotton Bowl

DALLAS, TEXAS – Make no mistake. The Badger football team is motivated. For these players it doesn’t matter that they lost a Big Ten Championship they should have won. It doesn’t matter that they aren’t playing USC in the Rose Bowl or Alabama in the College Football Playoff. The fact that they’re facing the MAC champion Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl is motivation enough. In fact, they say if they were facing UW-Stevens Point or Waunakee high school they would be motivated. Vince Biegel and the rest of the Badger defense have made it clear. They come to play each and every game.

What message does Biegel have for anyone who questions the motivation of this team going into this game? “I guess they wouldn’t know the characters we have on our football team,” says Biegel. “What I mean is it doesn’t matter if we’re playing in the Cotton Bowl or someone’s backyard. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing Western Michigan or a division two school or Alabama. You’re gonna get Wisconsin’s best. And I truly mean that. We’re extremely excited and looking forward to playing Western Michigan. They’re very talented.”

Advertisement

It’s fair to question Wisconsin’s motivation. The Badgers were up 28-7 on Penn State before letting it all slip away on December 3rd in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis. Instead of facing USC in the Rose Bowl Wisconsin is taking on an undefeated Western Michigan team who’s biggest win this season was a one point victory over Northwestern. Still junior outside linebacker T.J. Watt insists anyone who questions Wisconsin’s motivation should think twice.

“I’d say you’re crazy.” says Watt. “This is a big time game and we have a lot to prove. I think we have a bad taste in our mouth from the game against Penn State. We are men on a mission to show people what we are capable of and to show that was a fluke in Indianapolis. At the same time we are going to have fun and fly around and make some hits.”

Watt and Biegel admit it’s been somewhat torturous having to wait a month to play a game and prove that Indy was a fluke. “Yeah we got time off which is nice but it seems like it’s been a long time,” says Watt. “It’s like c’mon lets go!”

Watt says Western Michigan is very talented. “They’re great. They’re undefeated for a reason. They have a lot of weapons on offense. They do a lot of great things. Everyone will have to play Wisconsin football like we know we can.”

The Badgers and Western Michigan kickoff at noon on Monday January 2nd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Related

Comments

comments