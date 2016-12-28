Report: QB Malik Zaire to delay his transfer decision

MADISON — Alex Hornibrook may have competition for his starting job next fall, but we won’t know that until at least April. That’s after it was reported Wednesday that Malik Zaire has pushed off making a decision on where he will transfer for his final season.

According to Pete Sampson of Irish Illustrated, the former Notre Dame quarterback will continue to train in Arizona for the next few months before picking a school. It had been reported that Zaire was choosing between North Carolina and Wisconsin. Many thought the left-handed quarterback was waiting to see if potential first-round pick Mitch Trubisky would declare for the NFL draft or return for his senior season with the Tar Heels. Trubisky told reporters earlier this month that he would wait until after the Sun Bowl to make his announcement.

Sampson said Wisconsin was the favorite to land Zaire, but it’s unclear what impact delaying his decision will have on the Badgers interest in the former 4-star recruit. Heading into next season, Wisconsin will have a sophomore in Hornibrook, a redshirt freshman in Kare Lyles and a true freshman in Jack Coan making up the quarterback room.

In limited action over three seasons at Notre Dame, Zaire threw for 816 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions, while also adding 324 yards rushing.

