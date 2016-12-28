Badgers take in the sights after arriving in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Tex. — The Wisconsin football team touched down in Dallas in time to schedule some sight-seeing around their Tuesday practice.

That practice held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington was attended by some 40 area high school coaches, as well as former Badgers and current Cowboys center Travis Frederick. The Cowboys had just beaten the Lions 42-21 the night before.

“You want them to enjoy the bowl experience,” said coach Paul Chryst. “We’re lucky to be playing in Dallas in the Cotton Bowl. They do so many things for the whole bowl experience. You want them to enjoy that. But, they also need to get on that bus, come over to practice, lock in and make sure they get their work done.”

After Tuesday’s practice, the team watched former Wisconsin basketball standout Sam Dekker and the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-107 from the American Airlines Arena.

The Badgers continue practice with helmets and shells late Wednesday morning ahead of the 81st Cotton Bowl versus Western Michigan Monday at 12:01 p.m.

