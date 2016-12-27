Wizards get revenge over Bucks with 107-102 victory

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), of Greece, goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Washington. The Wizards won 107-102. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
WASHINGTON — Four nights after being blown out by the Bucks in Milwaukee, the Washington Wizards staged a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Bucks 107-102 Monday night.

Washington trailed by 10 with 7:51 to play, then came the run. The Wizards outscored the Bucks 21-6 over that span led by Otto Porter’s 32 points and career-high five three-pointers. He also added 13 rebounds. John Wall contributed 18 points along with a career-best 16 assists.

Milwaukee couldn’t keep pace with Washington’s 41.4 percent three-point shooting, converting on just 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) of their own such shot attempts. That proved to be the difference in a game where the teams were even with 40 rebounds each, while Milwaukee committed three less turnovers (13) than their opponent.

”They got a little physical with us,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. ”And our patience, being able [to deal with] screens, and set up guys — we have to get better with that.”

Tony Snell came away with a season-high 20 points thanks to a career-high six three-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort.

