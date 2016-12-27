Wizards get revenge over Bucks with 107-102 victory

WASHINGTON — Four nights after being blown out by the Bucks in Milwaukee, the Washington Wizards staged a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Bucks 107-102 Monday night.

Washington trailed by 10 with 7:51 to play, then came the run. The Wizards outscored the Bucks 21-6 over that span led by Otto Porter’s 32 points and career-high five three-pointers. He also added 13 rebounds. John Wall contributed 18 points along with a career-best 16 assists.

Advertisement

Milwaukee couldn’t keep pace with Washington’s 41.4 percent three-point shooting, converting on just 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) of their own such shot attempts. That proved to be the difference in a game where the teams were even with 40 rebounds each, while Milwaukee committed three less turnovers (13) than their opponent.

”They got a little physical with us,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. ”And our patience, being able [to deal with] screens, and set up guys — we have to get better with that.”

Tony Snell came away with a season-high 20 points thanks to a career-high six three-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort.

Related

Comments

comments