Packers playoff hopes don’t necessarily hinge on beating Lions

DETROIT — A longtime mantra of Packers coach Mike McCarthy is to never talk about the playoffs until they reach 10 wins on the season. A victory over Detroit would do that, while also clinching the NFC North title and a home game in the postseason.

But Green Bay can still clinch a playoff berth without beating Detroit. Here is a look at some of the Packers’ playoff scenarios.

Advertisement

Packers make the playoffs IF:

Win vs DET

Tie vs DET

Loss vs DET plus WSH loss to NYG and TB loss to CAR

Packers earn No. 3 seed IF:

Win vs DET plus SEA loss to SF

Packers earn No. 4 seed IF:

Win vs DET

Packers earn No. 6 seed IF:

Loss vs DET but clinch wild card

Here are the current NFL playoff matchups according to CBSSports.com:

Related

Comments

comments