Packers playoff hopes don’t necessarily hinge on beating Lions

DETROIT — A longtime mantra of Packers coach Mike McCarthy is to never talk about the playoffs until they reach 10 wins on the season. A victory over Detroit would do that, while also clinching the NFC North title and a home game in the postseason.
But Green Bay can still clinch a playoff berth without beating Detroit. Here is a look at some of the Packers’ playoff scenarios.
Packers make the playoffs IF:
- Win vs DET
- Tie vs DET
- Loss vs DET plus WSH loss to NYG and TB loss to CAR
Packers earn No. 3 seed IF:
- Win vs DET plus SEA loss to SF
Packers earn No. 4 seed IF:
- Win vs DET
Packers earn No. 6 seed IF:
- Loss vs DET but clinch wild card
Here are the current NFL playoff matchups according to CBSSports.com: