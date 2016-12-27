Packers playoff hopes don’t necessarily hinge on beating Lions

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, lanza un pase a Jordy Nelson, durante el encuentro disputado el domingo 25 de septiembre de 2016, ante los Lions de Detroit (AP Foto/Mike Roemer)
DETROIT — A longtime mantra of Packers coach Mike McCarthy is to never talk about the playoffs until they reach 10 wins on the season. A victory over Detroit would do that, while also clinching the NFC North title and a home game in the postseason.

But Green Bay can still clinch a playoff berth without beating Detroit. Here is a look at some of the Packers’ playoff scenarios.

Packers make the playoffs IF:

  • Win vs DET
  • Tie vs DET
  • Loss vs DET plus WSH loss to NYG and TB loss to CAR

Packers earn No. 3 seed IF:

  • Win vs DET plus SEA loss to SF

Packers earn No. 4 seed IF:

  • Win vs DET

Packers earn No. 6 seed IF:

  • Loss vs DET but clinch wild card

Here are the current NFL playoff matchups according to CBSSports.com:

nfl-playoffs

