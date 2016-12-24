Rodgers to Nelson TD sets all-time Packers record

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
GREEN BAY | It didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson to connect for a touchdown. On the Packers second drive of the game, Rodgers was a surgeon driving the Packers down the field and eventually connecting with Nelson on a 21-yard score. That’s the 58th time the duo have connected for a touchdown, breaking the previous Packers mark set by Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman. With that TD the Packers took a 7-0 lead over the Vikings.  Minnesota answered with a chip shot 22-yard field goal to make it 7-3. On that drive Clay Matthews batted down a pass on 3rd and goal from the 4.

On this Christmas Eve tilt, the Vikings have their playoff lives on the line. The Packers could actually clinch a playoff spot with a win and a lot of help. It’s turned into a beautiful sunny day with temps in the upper 30’s at Lambeau.

I will continue to keep you updated throughout the day from the press box.

