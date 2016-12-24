Rodgers to Nelson TD sets all-time Packers record

GREEN BAY | It didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson to connect for a touchdown. On the Packers second drive of the game, Rodgers was a surgeon driving the Packers down the field and eventually connecting with Nelson on a 21-yard score. That’s the 58th time the duo have connected for a touchdown, breaking the previous Packers mark set by Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman. With that TD the Packers took a 7-0 lead over the Vikings. Minnesota answered with a chip shot 22-yard field goal to make it 7-3. On that drive Clay Matthews batted down a pass on 3rd and goal from the 4.

On this Christmas Eve tilt, the Vikings have their playoff lives on the line. The Packers could actually clinch a playoff spot with a win and a lot of help. It’s turned into a beautiful sunny day with temps in the upper 30’s at Lambeau.

