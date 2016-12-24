No injuries as Vikings plane slides off runway

APPLETON, Wis. — The Minnesota Vikings team airplane got stuck in the snow for several hours after landing at Appleton International Airport Friday evening.

The plan slid off the runway in the snowy conditions, getting stuck in the grass for roughly three hours as workers lifted them to safety ahead of their Saturday meeting with the Green Bay Packers. Difficulty removing the players and staff members came when crew members at the airport realized they didn’t have a staircase tall enough to reach the door of the stranded aircraft. Fire trucks had to be called to remove personnel from the situation.

The plane landed in Appleton at about 5:15 p.m. but the Vikings players and staff weren’t on their way to their hotel for the night until 10:15 p.m.

