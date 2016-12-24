Bucks take care of Wizards 123-96

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t have a problem with the Washington Wizards Friday night, never being threatened in a 123-96 win at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a career-high 39 points on 12-of-19 shooting, adding eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one mean mug to show his dominance.

”We could sit here and talk about him all day,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. ”He was great.”

Antetokounmpo hit his 39th point with about six minutes to play on a pair of free throw attempts. While at the line, the Bradley Center crowd chanted “MVP” for the Greek Freak, a humbling experience for Antetokounmpo.

”In my mind I was going `Wow,”’ he said of the chants. ”But I’m not there yet. I’m going to keep working hard, keep helping my team to do things and get wins, and hopefully I can get there one day.”

The Bucks also won the rebounding battle 41-30, while holding Washington to 29.2 percent shooting from three-point range.

Milwaukee visits Washington Monday night at 6.

