Vikings rule running back Adrian Peterson out for Sunday’s game.

The Green Bay Packers won’t have to face Adrian Peterson on Saturday.

Minnesota ruled out the former All-Pro running back with a groin injury suffered last week against Indianapolis, his first game back since undergoing knee surgery in September. If Peterson’s season is done, he will have gained 72 yards on 37 carries – a per carry average of just 1.9 yards.

Without Peterson in the lineup, the Vikings will likely have to turn to Jerrick McKinnon and Matt Asiata to move the ball on the ground against the Packers. That pair has combined for 754 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

Peterson has been a Packers killer for much of his career. He’s rushed for more yards against Green Bay in his career than any other team, going for 1,779 yards in 17 games.

