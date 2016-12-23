A look at who the experts are picking in the Cotton Bowl

MADISON | The Wisconsin football team will go for win No. 11 on Jan. 2 when they take on Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. It’s a game that doesn’t have a lot of hype around it, with tickets going for as little as $3. And though the Badger are 7.5 point favorites, the Broncos are unbeaten – one of just two FBS schools that can say that right now.
With the game just 9 days away, here’s a look at who the experts think will come out on top at AT&T Stadium in North Texas.
NCAA.com: Wisconsin
Gabriel Baumgaertner (SI): Western Michigan
Colin Becht (SI): Wisconsin
Dennis Dodd (CBS Sports): Wisconsin
Bruce Feldman (Fox Sports): Western Michigan
Pat Forde (Yahoo! Sports): Wisconsin
Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports): Wisconsin
Brian Hamilton (SI): Wisconsin
Robby Kalland (CBS Sports): Western Michigan
Ben Kercheval (CBS Sports): Western Michigan
Stewart Mandel (Fox Sports): Wisconsin
Joan Niesen (SI): Wisconsin
Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Western Michigan
Chip Patterson (CBS Sports): Western Michigan
Adam Rittenberg (ESPN): Wisconsin
Mark Schlabach (ESPN): Wisconsin
Lindsey Schnell (SI): Wisconsin
Jon Solomon (CBS Sports): Western Michigan
Andy Staples (SI): Wisconsin
Pete Thamel (SI): Wisconsin
Final tally:
Wisconsin: 12
Western Michigan: 7