A look at who the experts are picking in the Cotton Bowl

MADISON | The Wisconsin football team will go for win No. 11 on Jan. 2 when they take on Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. It’s a game that doesn’t have a lot of hype around it, with tickets going for as little as $3. And though the Badger are 7.5 point favorites, the Broncos are unbeaten – one of just two FBS schools that can say that right now.

With the game just 9 days away, here’s a look at who the experts think will come out on top at AT&T Stadium in North Texas.

Advertisement

NCAA.com: Wisconsin

Gabriel Baumgaertner (SI): Western Michigan

Colin Becht (SI): Wisconsin

Dennis Dodd (CBS Sports): Wisconsin

Bruce Feldman (Fox Sports): Western Michigan

Pat Forde (Yahoo! Sports): Wisconsin

Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports): Wisconsin

Brian Hamilton (SI): Wisconsin

Robby Kalland (CBS Sports): Western Michigan

Ben Kercheval (CBS Sports): Western Michigan

Stewart Mandel (Fox Sports): Wisconsin

Joan Niesen (SI): Wisconsin

Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Western Michigan

Chip Patterson (CBS Sports): Western Michigan

Adam Rittenberg (ESPN): Wisconsin

Mark Schlabach (ESPN): Wisconsin

Lindsey Schnell (SI): Wisconsin

Jon Solomon (CBS Sports): Western Michigan

Andy Staples (SI): Wisconsin

Pete Thamel (SI): Wisconsin

Final tally:

Wisconsin: 12

Western Michigan: 7

Related

Comments

comments