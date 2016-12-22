Potential surgery would impact draft decision, says Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk

MADISON — Wisconsin left tackle Ryan Ramczyk will have surgery on one of his hips after the bowl game — or maybe he won’t. A few days after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the junior would undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum, Ramczyk told reporters on Wednesday that it’s not a certainty.

“That’s not set in stone,” Ramczyk said. “We’ve just got to see how it plays out after the game.”

The severity of Ramczyk’s injury is unknown, but the he called it more annoying than painful, and it’s something he’s been playing with for much of the season.

The decision on whether to have surgery or not is a significant one for Ramczyk. An All-American in his first year of playing FBS-level football, the Stevens Point native has an opportunity to bypass his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Some have tabbed him as a first-round pick, but having surgery — and potentially being out up to four months — would completely take away his ability to work out for teams beforehand.

“There’s a lot of information to be gathered yet,” Ramczyk said of the draft decision. “I got to do that and then see what’s the pros (and) what’s the cons, and weigh all that. See what the surgery, if I have to have it, what that is all about. And how long I’ll be out.”

Asked if the surgery would impact his draft decision, Ramczyk said, “I think it would obviously have to be a factor, yeah.”

Ramczyk and the Badgers are preparing for the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2 against unbeaten Western Michigan.

Underclassmen have until Jan. 18 to declare for the draft.

