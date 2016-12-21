Parker scores 30 but Bucks fall to Cavs in OT 114-108

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks battled back from an 18-point hole in the first half and took the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers to overtime, but that’s all the closer they’d get in a 114-108 loss at the BMO Harris Bradley Center Tuesday night.

LeBron James crushed Milwaukee’s hopes with 24 seconds left in the extra period, draining a three-pointer to give Cleveland the boost they’d need to snag victory from the jaws of defeat. It was James’ fifth three-point conversion on the night (5-9 3FG, 55.6 percent). He’d finish the game with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.

Advertisement

Jabari Parker was the high point man for Milwaukee, pouring in 30 points and snagging nine boards in the losing effort.

”Jabari [Parker] took advantage of some of our smaller guys when we had them on him, getting to the basket, kind of being physical,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. ”So we’ve got to do a better job with that matchup.”

The Bucks held an advantage in rebounding 51-43, but struggled from beyond the arc, converting on just 25.9 percent of their shots (7-of-27).

The Bucks and Cavaliers battle again Wednesday night from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland at 6 p.m. CT.

Related

Comments

comments