How Green Bay can clinch a playoff spot in week 16

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have strung together four wins in a row and currently hold the sixth and final seed in the NFC playoff race. But how can they clinch a spot outright this weekend?

Here are the current NFL playoff standings, according to CBS Sports:



Advertisement

The Packers can cement that No. 6 seed Saturday against the Vikings with a win, losses by the Redskins (vs Bears) and Buccaneers (vs Saints), along with five combined wins by any of the following seven teams:

Jaguars (vs Titans)

Browns (vs Chargers)

Falcons (at Panthers)

Rams (vs 49ers)

Texans (vs Bengals)

Broncos (at Chiefs)

Lions (at Cowboys)

Right now, the Packers’ biggest challenger for the final playoff spot is the Buccaneers, who have the same overall record (8-6), same conference record (6-4), same record against common opponents (3-2), and same strength of victory (.442). Where Green Bay holds a slight edge, and thus the final playoff spot, is strength of schedule (.510 vs .505).

The easiest way for Green Bay to make the playoffs this season is simply by winning its final two games against the Vikings and Lions.

Related

Comments

comments