Report: Braun’s P.E.D. past is preventing trades

MILWAUKEE — An unnamed MLB executive told the Boston Globe this weekend that teams are unwilling to trade for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun due to his ties to performance-enhancing drugs.

The Globe’s source also indicated that Braun’s remaining $76 million is a lot to gamble on a player with a past of P.E.D.s even if Braun were to never use again.

Advertisement

That report could explain why Brewers general manager David Stearns said last week that he expects Braun to be their starting left fielder for the foreseeable future, reiterating that stance on 105.7 The Fan on Wednesday:

“At this point, my expectation is that Ryan is going to be here next year and going forward. My general thinking right now is that if we were going to get a deal that was going to motivate us to move Ryan, we likely would’ve already gotten it. Obviously we need to keep listening, that’s my job, I generally answer the phone when other GMs call and want to talk about any of our players. Given the offers that have come to us at this point, and he’s still a Brewer, I expect that he’s going to be a Brewer going forward.”

Braun’s 65-game suspension served in 2013 didn’t stop him from producing, however. After overcoming thumb and back injuries, Braun returned to All-Star-caliber form, smacking 30 home runs, 91 RBI, and a batting line of .305/.365/.538.

Related

Comments

comments