MADISON | The NCAA says Ron Dayne is no longer the FBS career-rushing holder despite him running for more yards than anyone else.

San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA’s all-time record for rushing yards in a career on Saturday, going for 115 yards in the Aztecs’ 34-10 win against Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl. The senior finished his career with 6,405 yards, topping the previous mark of 6,397 yards held by Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne since 1999.

Now I know what you’re thinking, ‘didn’t Dayne have more yards than that?” Well, yes, yes he did! The NCAA says Dayne’s career total was 6,397, the Wisconsin record book puts it at 7,125 yards. Why the discrepancy? Well, the NCAA didn’t start counting bowl stats until 2002, meaning the 725 yards Dayne ran for his four bowl games, including three 200-yard outings, aren’t counted in the official stats.

The numbers don’t lie, and they are there, but the NCAA doesn’t want anything to do with that.

Sign the petition to recognize Ron Dayne is the real All-time rushing leader!

SIGN HERE : http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/a-great-dayne-injustice-ron-dayne-the-true-ncaa

Let’s make this happen.

