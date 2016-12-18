Report: Ryan Ramczyk to miss four months due to hip surgery

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin left tackle Ryan Ramczyk will have a big decision to make after it was reported by Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Ramczyk would undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip.

The surgery will reportedly happen after Wisconsin’s Jan. 2 Cotton Bowl matchup with Western Michigan. The estimated recovery time for this type of surgery is four months, per Ginn.

Advertisement

Ramczyk was considered by many to be a first-round NFL draft pick, but with the draft schedule for Apr. 27-29 in Philadelphia, it’s unlikely Ramczyk would recover in time to prove himself at the NFL Scouting Combine. It would have been an opportunity for Ramczyk to build on his accomplishments this past season after making the jump from Division III UW Stevens Point.

The notion that his surgery will happen after the Cotton Bowl is an indication that he hasn’t ruled out playing in the season finale, but nothing has been confirmed or denied at this point in time.

Related

Comments

comments