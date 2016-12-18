Packers avoid collapse, beat Bears 30-27

CHICAGO — The Green Bay Packers allowed the Chicago Bears to come back from a 27-10 lead, but Aaron Rodgers’ late drive allowed Mason Crosby to hit the game-winner as time expired to give Green Bay a 30-27 win.

Bears quarterback Matt Barkley showed why some within the organization think he could be the future of the franchise, throwing for 362 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately for Barkley, he also turned the ball over three times.

Rodgers, on the other hand, made the most of his opportunities, gimpy calf and all, throwing a 60-yard pass to Jordy Nelson with less than 30 seconds remaining to set Crosby up for the game-winning field goal. Rodgers was 19-of-31 on the day for 252 yards, and while he didn’t find the end zone, he also avoided any turnovers.

The Green Bay running game was superb, with Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael combining for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

