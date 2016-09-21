Tundra Talk with Blake Martinez: Week Two

MADISON | Looking to spoil the first NFL game played in U.S. Bank Stadium, the Green Bay Packers left Minnesota reeling from a lose to the Vikings.

Despite only giving up 17 points, a defensive unit left Minneapolis searching for answers after Sam Bradford and Stefon Diggs had themselves a night.

Packers rookie linebacker, Blake Martinez, shares his insight on the green and gold’s loss Sunday night. Listen below:

Martinez and the Packers will now be coming back to Lambeau Field for a four game home stand.

Up first on the schedule, the Detroit Lions. Listen below:

Catch Tundra Talk with Blake Martinez on the Joe & Ebo Show at 10AM on 106.7FM/1670AM The Zone.

