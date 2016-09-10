Packers pep rally capped off by Butler, Collins, Murphy appearance

Jacksonville, FLORIDA | It was quite the scene Saturday afternoon at Blackfinn Ameripub in Jacksonville. Thousands of Packers fans showed up for the season opening Packers pep rally. The event was highlighted by an appearance by former Packers LeRoy Butler and Nick Collins who riled the crowd up with an early evening appearance along with Packers president Mark Murphy.

“You want to start off one and oh and hope you can build off this,” said former Packers safety Nick Collins about the Packers opener Sunday against the Jaguars. “This is a great opportunity for them to show their stuff and let the other teams know you’re for real.”

There should be no question about that. Many are picking the Packers to win the Super Bowl. Former Packer LeRoy Butler agreed that’s the goal, but says the release of guard Josh Sitton last week may have some fans thinking differently. Butler says that shouldn’t be the case. “It could be a distraction when that happens. They have veterans at key positions. Mike McCarthy is about keeping the team focused and not looking past Jacksonville even though you have Minnesota in their home opener next week. You can’t go undefeated until you win the first one!”

