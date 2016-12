Football season is here and with that, we welcome in our newest addition to Tundra Talk, rookie linebacker, Blake Martinez.

Every Tuesday through Friday, Blake will break down what is going on with the green and gold and share his insight.

In our first episode, we get to know Blake and how he is adjusting to life in the NFL and Green Bay.

Catch Tundra Talk With Blake Martinez every Tuesday through Friday on the Joe & Ebo Show at 10am, only on the Zone.

